M.L.P. Ridderbeks, New Chief Prosecutor of Sint Maarten

New Chief Prosecutor appointed for Sint Maarten



The Kingdom Council of Ministers approved on May 28, 2025, the appointment of Manon Ridderbeks as Chief Prosecutor of Sint Maarten. She will take office on 1 August, succeeding Hieke Buist, who will be appointed Deputy Chief Prosecutor at the National Prosecutor’s Office in the Netherlands on July 1.

Ridderbeks currently works as a senior prosecutor at the Limburg Prosecutor’s Office. She is no stranger to Sint Maarten, having previously served as a prosecutor here.

Her appointment ensures continuity and expertise in the leadership of the Prosecutor’s Office on Sint Maarten.