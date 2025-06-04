General Audit Chamber re-elected in the Executive Board of the Caribbean organization of

Supreme Audit Institutions

The General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten has been re-elected to the Executive Board of the Caribbean

Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (CAROSAI) during its XIII Congress, held in The Bahamas from

May 18 th until May 23 rd . CAROSAI consists of 23 member states and serves as the regional organization for

Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in the Caribbean, and serves to support collaboration, training, and

improvement of audit practices regionally. The re-election reflects the Audit Chamber’s consistent and

meaningful contributions to public audit work in the Caribbean. The Audit Chamber will continue to help

shape CAROSAI’s regional initiatives, including training, peer cooperation, and institutional development. It

means Sint Maarten remains at the table where important decisions are made about the future of public

accountability in the Caribbean. The Congress also marked a change in leadership, with The Bahamas taking

over as CAROSAI Chair for the 2025–2028 term, following Aruba. The coming term offers new opportunities

for collaboration, innovation, and practical improvements across audit institutions in the region. The Audit

Chamber’s continued role on the Executive Board signals that Sint Maarten remains a steady and credible

voice in the Caribbean region, working towards stronger institutions and better outcomes for citizens.