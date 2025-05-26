Sint Maarten Library Cyber Seniors Workshop Bridges Tax Knowledge Gap for Senior Citizens

As part of the Cyber Seniors program, the Sint Maarten Library partnered with the Sint Maarten
Tax Administration to offer a tax-focused workshop aimed at empowering senior citizens with
essential knowledge about the tax filing process. The session highlighted the importance and
benefits of timely tax submissions and provided valuable guidance to ease the often complex
process of tax preparation.
Led by Tax Assessment Officer Marlon Kwidama, a member of the Tax Administration team,
the workshop offered clear, accessible information tailored specifically to citizens aged 60 and
over. The goal was to simplify tax procedures and raise awareness of the legal responsibilities
associated with filing returns.
In addition to the group presentation, participants received personalized, one-on-one assistance
in completing their tax forms. This hands-on support helped ensure accuracy and provided peace
of mind for those unfamiliar with the digital or procedural aspects of filing taxes.
The Library’s media coaches facilitated the workshop as part of their ongoing efforts to support
older adults, particularly retirees, in navigating changing tax circumstances. By helping seniors
understand how retirement may influence their tax obligations, the workshop encouraged timely
filing and empowered participants to make informed financial decisions.
Participants expressed appreciation for the clarity and support provided during the session. The
Sint Maarten Library extends heartfelt thanks to the Sint Maarten Tax Administration for their
valuable collaboration and to all attendees who contributed to the success of this initiative.
Community-driven efforts like this reflect the Sint Maarten Library continued commitment to
lifelong learning, digital literacy, and public service.