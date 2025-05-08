Ministry of VSA Resumes Social Registry Data Collection in Cul de Sac

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) has restarted data

collection for the Social Registry, beginning in the Cul de Sac area. The goal is to

register over 600 households by the end of the year.

The Social Registry is a secure government database that collects information about

household needs. It helps ensure that people get the right help faster, especially after a

disaster.

“Help Us Help You” is our motto—because your information helps us better support you

in tough times.

Trained data collectors will be visiting homes in selected neighborhoods to carry out

short, voluntary surveys. We encourage everyone to take part. Your input is important

for improving government services and disaster response.

“By choosing to register with the Social Registry, you enable us to better prepare for

and respond to the needs of our community, both in times of disaster and in addressing

ongoing social challenges,” said the Secretary General of VSA. “The information

collected will help us gain a clearer understanding of the specific needs of the

population, allowing us to design more effective policies and services. In the near future,

individuals will also have the option to self-register online.”

All information will be kept strictly private and only used to plan programs and support

services. Stay tuned for updates on our government official Facebook pages and the

website.