Featured

Ministry of VSA Resumes Social Registry Data Collection in Cul de Sac

2 days ago
Pearl FM

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) has restarted data
collection for the Social Registry, beginning in the Cul de Sac area. The goal is to
register over 600 households by the end of the year.
The Social Registry is a secure government database that collects information about
household needs. It helps ensure that people get the right help faster, especially after a
disaster.
“Help Us Help You” is our motto—because your information helps us better support you
in tough times.
Trained data collectors will be visiting homes in selected neighborhoods to carry out
short, voluntary surveys. We encourage everyone to take part. Your input is important
for improving government services and disaster response.
“By choosing to register with the Social Registry, you enable us to better prepare for
and respond to the needs of our community, both in times of disaster and in addressing
ongoing social challenges,” said the Secretary General of VSA. “The information
collected will help us gain a clearer understanding of the specific needs of the
population, allowing us to design more effective policies and services. In the near future,
individuals will also have the option to self-register online.”
All information will be kept strictly private and only used to plan programs and support
services. Stay tuned for updates on our government official Facebook pages and the
website.

Related Posts

Featured

PRIME MINISTER DR. LUC MERCELINA EXTENDS CONGRATULATIONS TO HIS HOLINESS POPE LEO XIV — THE FIRST AMERICAN PONTIFF

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured

IMPORTANT REMINDER

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured

Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie viert dies natalis met Vrijheidslunch op 5 mei 2025

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured

CPS: Let’s Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites and Protect our Community

2 days ago
Pearl FM