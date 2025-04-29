KPSM Outlines Safety and Traffic Measures for Carnival and Labor Day Parades 2025



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) informs the public of safety and traffic measures in connection with the upcoming Carnival Parade on April 30, 2025, and the Labor Day Parade on May 1, 2025.

During both parades, KPSM will implement measures to ensure public safety and guide the flow of traffic along the parade routes.

Important Public Notices:

 Front Street will be closed off from

approximately 8:00 AM on both days.

 Residents and business owners are strongly

advised not to park on Front Street.

Any vehicle obstructing the parade route will be

towed at the owner’s expense.

 Taxi drivers and tour operators are informed that

Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard (road leading to

Point Blanche) will be closed off at approximately

3:00 PM.

 On Labor Day (May 1), with two cruise ships

scheduled in port,

visitors are strongly encouraged to return to their

ships early to avoid missing boarding times due to

parade road closures.

�� Carnival Parade Timeline – April 30, 2025

(Times are approximate)

 10:00 AM – Start at St. Johns Estate

 10:30 AM – LB Scott Rd / Gladiola Rd Intersection

 11:00 AM – Churchill Roundabout

 11:30 AM – Bush Rd / Zagersgut Rd (Petro Plus Station)

 12:00 PM – Bush Rd (Lalie Center) (minors join parade)

 12:20 PM – Prins Bernard Bridge

 12:50 PM – Percy Labega Street (Real Auto)

 1:10 PM – Kerkhofstraat/Front Street/Little Bay Road Intersection

 1:45 PM – Front Street (Sea Palace)

 2:40 PM – Front Street (Courthouse)

 3:20 PM – Front Street (Holland House)

 4:10 PM – Emmaplein Intersection (crossing closed around 3:00 PM)

 4:40 PM – Freedom Fighters Roundabout

 5:40 PM – Salt Pickers Roundabout

 6:00 PM – Festival Village (Soualiga Road – end)

�� Labor Day Parade Timeline – May 1, 2025

(Times are approximate)

 12:00 PM – Start at Salt Pickers Roundabout

 12:50 PM – Percy Labega Street (Real Auto)

 1:10 PM – Kerkhofstraat/Front Street Intersection

 1:30 PM – Front Street (Sea Palace)

 2:40 PM – Front Street (Courthouse)

 3:30 PM – Front Street (Holland House)

 4:10 PM – Emmaplein Intersection

 4:40 PM – Freedom Fighters Roundabout

KPSM urges the public to follow all police instructions, adhere to traffic diversions, and plan

movements accordingly.