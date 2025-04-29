Featured

Additional Firearm Surrendered as “Stop, Drop, and Go” Program Continues

4 days ago
Pearl FM

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, announces
the successful surrender of an additional illegal firearm under the ongoing “Stop, Drop, and Go”
program. On Monday, April 28, 2025, a .22 caliber rifle was voluntarily brought to the police station in
Cole Bay.
KPSM and the Public Prosecutor’s Office commend this positive step and strongly encourage members
of the public to take advantage of this important opportunity to help reduce gun violence by turning in
illegal firearms or ammunition—no questions asked.
The “Stop, Drop, and Go” program has been extended until May 7, 2025, allowing individuals
additional time to participate. Financial rewards of up to NAf 895 / USD 500 are available for
surrendered weapons and for qualifying anonymous tips.
Important Details:
Drop-off Location: Opal Building, Union Road, Cole Bay
Days: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Procedure: Firearms must be unloaded and delivered in a sealed bag or box. Participants will receive
proof of surrender, and no identity will be recorded.
Anonymous tips related to illegal firearms can be submitted through the Police Tip Line by dialing 9300

Eligible tips may also qualify for a financial reward.
KPSM and the Public Prosecutor’s Office extend sincere thanks to the community for its continued
cooperation and commitment to building a safer Sint Maarten for everyone.

