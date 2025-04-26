Night-time Road Closure on Welfare Road, Colebay for Asphalt RoadResurfacing Project 2023-2024



The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI) is hereby announcing upcoming nighttime road closures on Welfare Road, Cole Bay to facilitate asphalt road work for the Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project 2023-2024. This project will improve the road surface and enhance the driving experience for all road users.

The affected section of Welfare Road, spanning from the Cay Bay Road intersection to The Hills

Residence, will be temporarily fully closed to vehicular traffic from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily,

commencing on Sunday, April 27th, 2025, with Phase 1 of the project ending on Tuesday April

29 th . The project progresses with another road closure to complete the works on Sunday May 4 th

and reopens on Monday May 5 th , 2025, at 5:00 a.m. All dates are contingent upon favorable

weather conditions.

During these nighttime closures, motorists are advised to utilize the following detour routes:

 Windsor Road: Vehicles traveling from the Cole Bay roundabout to destinations

between Tropicana Casino, Megaplex, and Domino’s Pizza must use the Causeway. This

route is designated for destination traffic only.

 Traffic going to and from the Cay Bay neighborhood must use Windsor Road.

Key Important Details:

Dates: Sunday, April 27 th , 2025, until Tuesday April 29 th , 2025, and recloses on Sunday May 4 th ,

2025 until Monday May 5 th , 2025

Time: From 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Location: Welfare Road, Cole Bay

 Detour Routes: Windsor Road: Vehicles traveling from the Cole Bay roundabout to

destinations between Tropicana Casino, Megaplex, and Domino’s Pizza must use the

Causeway. This route is designated for destination traffic only.

 Traffic going to and from the Cay Bay neighborhood must use Windsor Road.

Road users are urged to exercise caution and follow the directional signs that will be in place to

guide them along the detour routes. The Department of Infrastructure Management apologizes

for any inconvenience this necessary roadwork may cause and appreciates the public’s

cooperation as we work to improve our infrastructure. For more information e-mail the

Ministry of VROMI at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2387.