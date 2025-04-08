Minister Brug’s response to Mr. Danny Dennaoui’s Opinion Piece in The Daily Herald

The opinion article titled “VSA Minister’s Negligence is Hurting the Community”,

published in The Daily Herald, is not only misleading but also unnecessarily

provocative. It is extremely unfortunate that one must resort to such tactics. However,

this is not the first time Mr. Danny Dennaoui has attempted to use these tactics, as the

same was unsuccessfully attempted with my predecessor.

While constructive criticism is always welcomed, it is important that discussions

surrounding healthcare remain rooted in facts and context rather than unfounded and

baseless accusations.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) has been actively

working to improve healthcare services in St. Maarten through various initiatives and

collaborations. However, the claim that negligence from the part of the Ministry, has led

to the discontinuation of the Huisartsenpost (HAP) at the St. Maarten Diagnostic Center

(SMDC) in Simpson Bay is inaccurate, especially coming from an individual who is well

aware of the circumstances that led to the ending of the HAP pilot program last year.

Circumstances that he created himself.

To provide clarity, here are some key facts regarding the HAP closure:

The HAP was a pilot program initiated by SZV and the then sitting Minister of VSA in

June 2023, designed to be assessed over a six-month trial period. Interesting enough

this program was extended for another six months, right before elections in December

2023.

During this time, several ethical inconsistencies, and breaches of the terms of

agreement were identified by SZV. Serious concerns were raised, including, but not

limited to, overcharging patients and the improper sale of medications that should only

be prescribed by a medical specialist. These medications require a thorough evaluation,

diagnosis, and ongoing follow-up by a specialist to ensure safe and appropriate use.

One would expect that someone in Mr. Danny Dennaoui’s position should know better

and do better.

A HAP is specifically designed to provide immediate medical care for urgent health

issues that cannot wait until regular office hours. Its primary role is to offer short-term

assessment and treatment for non-life-threatening conditions. It is not a substitute for

specialist care. Again: someone in Mr. Danny Dennaoui’s position should know better

and do better.

The requirement for a certified doctor to be present at all times, was also not met. By

Mr. Danny Dennaoui’s own admission, there were multiple instances where he was left

to operate the HAP, despite not being qualified to do so based on the conditions

stipulated in his operational permit.

Despite warnings, these issues persisted, leading SZV, after a formal hearing and

evaluation by various healthcare professionals, to conclude that continuing the HAP at

SMDC in its pilot concept structure, was not in the best interest of public health.

It is also important to note that every general practitioner (GP) in St. Maarten should by

law be available to provide care, 24 hours a day and receive compensation from SZV

for such care. Meaning that no additional policy or financing needs to be put in place.

Every GP is free to organize his/ her services in any way he/ she deems fit, as long as

he/ she adheres to SZV guidelines and operates within the legal and regulatory

framework designed to safeguard public health.

As Minister, I have no objection to the concept of an after-hours clinic. On the contrary,

My person and the Ministry are in full support of such a concept. We recognize its

potential benefits in complementing existing healthcare services. However, such a

facility must be properly structured and should not place an additional financial burden

on SZV (by extension the people of Sint Maarten), nor should it operate in a way that

compromises healthcare standards or puts patients at risk.

For this reason, immediately after being sworn in, in November 2024, I instructed the

Ministry to expedite the process to explore ways to establish a fully compliant and well-

regulated HAP, accessible to all and not first and foremost focused on seasonal

services based on the economy and not the general interest of the Sint Maarten

community. I expect to receive a draft HAP policy from the Ministry in collaboration with

the relevant stakeholders by the end of this month. From there, we will proceed with a

way forward as it entails the concept of a HAP on Sint Maarten.

I would like to reiterate: while healthy debate is encouraged, it is essential that public

discourse on healthcare remains factual, responsible, and solution-oriented. Misleading

narratives do not serve the interest of the people of St. Maarten. Moving forward, as

Minister of VSA, I will not stand by and allow false and misleading narratives to define

my person nor the hardworking civil servants within the Ministry of VSA.