Empowering Communities, Saving Lives: A Vital Video Series on Suicide Prevention



Great Bay/Sint Maarten – In a powerful effort to shed light on a crucial issue, the counseling degree

program at Grace Hill Bible University, St. Maarten Campus, teamed up with the Department of

Communications, Victorious Living, and the Ministry VSA to launch a compelling video series on

suicide assessment, prevention and treatment. One of the recent episodes seeks to generate widespread

awareness about suicide prevention among pastors and clergy, both locally and globally.

At the forefront of this campaign is Pastor Dominique Vital, a dedicated student at Grace Hill Bible

University’s Sint Maarten Campus. Under the mentorship of Dr. Erna Mae Francis-Cotton, Pastor Vital

delivers a stirring video presentation addressing a critical, yet often neglected issue within the Christian

community: the mental health struggles faced by spiritual leaders.

“As a pastor at Kingdom Life International Ministries—also known as New Life Family Church in Sint

Peters—I recognize the unique challenges spiritual leaders encounter,” shares Pastor Vital. His

presentation, “Preventing Suicide Among Pastors & Clergy,” boldly addresses the mental health

struggles in the pastoral community and the urgent need for supportive systems.

Key Discussion Points:

-Invisible Struggles: While statistics on pastoral suicide or suicide attempts in Sint Maarten are sparse,

the reality is frequently overlooked.

-Immense Burdens: Pastors provide critical spiritual and emotional support, making them susceptible to

compassion fatigue and burnout.

-Breaking Stigma: Fear of judgment or shame often deters pastors from seeking the mental health

support they need.

-Prioritizing Well-being: Just as pastors guide their congregations, they too must be encouraged to

focus on their own mental health.

-Tailored Mental Health Services: The need for clergy-specific counseling is growing.

-Skills Development: Access to workshops on stress management, burnout prevention, and suicide

awareness for pastors and ministry leaders is essential.

Recent US statistics reveal a troubling mental health crisis among pastors:

-Overwhelmed by Mission: 85% of pastors feel immense pressure to fulfill the church’s mission.

-Balancing Acts: 77% of millennial pastors spend over 20 hours weekly with their families, amid their

ministry duties.

Pastor Vital concludes with a strong message: “Suicide among pastors can and must be prevented. Our

faith communities need to see spiritual leaders as humans who require support. Tools and resources are

here to help pastors face mental health challenges while continuing their vital service to others.”

Pastor Vital’s presentation is a clarion call for change—urging churches, religious bodies, and

communities at large to invest in mental health resources for clergy and congregants alike. “By opening

up these conversations and providing necessary support, we can save lives,” affirms Vital. “Action is

needed now—before more heartbreak afflicts our community.”

Adding his voice to this cause is Georges H. Richardson, another dedicated student at Grace Hill Bible

University (Sint Maarten Campus). “Dr. Francis-Cotton recognized the widespread hurt and need for

hope in our community,” Richardson explains. “My presentation, ‘IGNITING HOPE: PREVENTING

SUICIDE,’ focuses on outreach, awareness, and education—equipping individuals to identify warning

signs and take every threat seriously.”