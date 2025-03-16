Ministry of VROMI Announces Half Road Closure for Road Painting Works on A. J. C. Brouwers Road



The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) informs the public that road painting works will be conducted on A. J. C. Brouwers Road, adjacent to the Osborne

Kruthoff Roundabout, Cole Bay.

To facilitate these works, there will be a half-road closure this evening, Friday, March 14, from 8:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m. During this time, traffic flow will be restricted to one lane, and motorists may experience slight delays.

Road users are urged to exercise caution when traveling through the area and to adhere to traffic signage and the instructions of on-site personnel to ensure a smooth and safe passage.

The road painting is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and improve visibility for both motorists and pedestrians. The repainting of road markings, including pedestrian crossings, is crucial in maintaining proper traffic management and ensuring a safer driving experience, particularly at night and during adverse weather conditions.

The Ministry of VROMI recognizes that such maintenance work may cause temporary inconvenience and appreciates the patience and cooperation of the public. Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and, if possible, seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

For any questions or further information, the public is encouraged to contact the Ministry of VROMI at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2371.