Brison Applauds postponement of new SZV director health insurance policy



Former Member of Parliament, Rolando Brison, is very pleased to announce that the

Social & Health Insurances SZV has decided to indefinitely reverse its decision to

exclude certain directors from health insurance coverage. This move comes after weeks

of discussions and advocacy by Brison, addressing a potentially major issue within the

healthcare system for company directors in St. Maarten.

Over recent weeks, Brison has engaged with numerous businesspeople who expressed

significant concern regarding the proposed policy that would have excluded them from

health insurance coverage. “I do not believe it would have been right to exclude

hundreds of directors who have been paying into SZV and deserve to be covered, along

with their families,” Brison stated. “Especially considering the anticipation of new

legislation that would ensure inclusive healthcare for everyone in St. Maarten.”

The policy, which was slated to take effect on September 1, 2024, would have canceled

insurance for director majority shareholders registered as insured employees prior to

September 1, 2022. SZV’s decision to delay the implementation indefinitely was

influenced by a comprehensive analysis of the expected social and financial impacts,

particularly during the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“For that reason, I took it upon myself to discuss with various stakeholders, both within

and outside government circles, to encourage the reversal of this policy. I understood

the potential damage it could do, causing hundreds of people to lose critical health

insurance coverage,” Brison continued.

Brison reminded those involved of his strong advocacy in 2023 for legislation in

parliament aimed at raising the insurance caps. This legislation was designed to ensure

that more managing directors contribute to and receive insurance coverage. Despite the

increase in contributions from managing directors and higher-paid employees, the new

policy threatened their health insurance coverage, even though payments have been

deducted from their salaries since the law passed.

SZV management has reiterated its commitment to a people-centric approach, aligning

with the recent decision to delay the policy. Over the years, SZV has adopted flexible

measures to ensure director majority shareholders have access to medical insurance.

However, recent legal challenges highlighted the need for compliance with laws

governing premium collections for sickness, accident, and severance insurance. Urgent

meetings between SZV, the Ministry of Public Health, and other stakeholders are

ongoing to address necessary changes to the Sickness and Accident and Cessantia

National Ordinances.

Brison concluded, “This postponement is a victory for fairness and common sense. It

ensures that those who have dutifully contributed to SZV continue to receive the coverage they deserve while we work towards a more inclusive healthcare system for all of St. Maarten.”