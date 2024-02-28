Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) Launches Historic Membership Card Program

The Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking membership card program, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to modernizing member services and enhancing the overall membership experience.

Stuart Johnson, President of WITU, expressed his excitement and enthusiasm for the introduction of the membership cards, emphasizing their role in revolutionizing the way membership is tracked and managed within the union. “This launch represents a monumental step forward in our efforts to modernize and professionalize membership management,” stated Johnson.

In addition to serving as a vital tool for professionally tracking membership, the membership cards will also function as discount cards, offering exclusive benefits and savings to WITU members. This added benefit underscores WITU’s dedication to providing tangible perks and rewards to its valued members.

Johnson extended his sincere appreciation to the WITU board for their unwavering support and dedication to this transformative initiative. He specifically highlighted the pivotal role played by WITU Treasurer, Rosalinda Martin, in bringing the project to fruition. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the WITU board, and especially to Rosalinda Martin, for their tireless efforts and invaluable contributions to this project,” Johnson remarked.

“This launch is yet another testament to our unwavering commitment and steadfast dedication to serving the needs and interests of our members,” Johnson emphasized.

Furthermore, Johnson assured members that stringent security measures have been implemented to safeguard the integrity and validity of the membership cards, ensuring the highest levels of trust and reliability.

“The introduction of the membership card program marks a significant milestone for WITU, reinforcing its mission to empower and support educators on St.Maarten,” Johnson concluded.