State Secretary Van Huffelen visits Bonaire and Curaçao



State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations will pay a

short visit to Bonaire and Curaçao from the 9th to 11th of January.

The State Secretary will speak with, among others, the Island Council and the Executive

Council of Bonaire about the process surrounding the appointment of the new Island

Governor for Bonaire. Other topics are the progress around supervision and enforcement

and spatial planning. Furthermore, the State Secretary will discuss the progress of the

realisation of affordable housing on Bonaire.

On Curaçao, the State Secretary will speak with Prime Minister Pisas about various current

topics. Among others, on the status of the solution of Curaçao and Sint Maarten for the

duped pensioners of pension insurer ENNIA.