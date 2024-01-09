State Secretary Van Huffelen visits Bonaire and Curaçao

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations will pay a
short visit to Bonaire and Curaçao from the 9th to 11th of January.
The State Secretary will speak with, among others, the Island Council and the Executive
Council of Bonaire about the process surrounding the appointment of the new Island
Governor for Bonaire. Other topics are the progress around supervision and enforcement
and spatial planning. Furthermore, the State Secretary will discuss the progress of the
realisation of affordable housing on Bonaire.
On Curaçao, the State Secretary will speak with Prime Minister Pisas about various current
topics. Among others, on the status of the solution of Curaçao and Sint Maarten for the
duped pensioners of pension insurer ENNIA.