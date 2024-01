The Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curacao, Sint Maarten and of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius andSaba hereby informs the public that the Courthouse in Saba and Sint Eustatius will be openas follows.

Sint Eustatius

Every Tuesday from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Every Thursday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

There will be court sessions on the following days:

January 9, 2024 (civil cases)

February 13, 2024 (civil cases)

February 27, 2024 (criminal cases)

March 12, 2024 (civil cases)

April 16, 2024 (criminal cases)

May 8, 2024 (civil cases)

June 11, 2024 (civil cases)

June 25, 2024 (criminal cases)

July 9, 2024 (civil cases)

Saba

Every Wednesday from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and Friday from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The courthouse will be open for court sessions on the following days:

January 17, 2024 (civil cases)

January 24, 2024 (criminal cases)

February 21, 2024 (civil cases)

March 20, 2024 (civil cases)

March 27, 2024 (criminal cases)

April 17, 2024 (civil cases)

May 15, 2024 (civil cases)

May 22, 2024 (criminal cases)

June 19, 2024 (civil cases)

July 17, 2024 (civil cases)