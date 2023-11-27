HOUSE FIRE INCIDENT ON BACK STREET: COMMUNITY ALERT



In the early morning hours of Saturday, November 25th, 2023, emergency services

responded to multiple calls reporting a house fire at the intersection of Back Street and

Long Wall Road. At approximately 05:00 am, the Police Central Dispatch received distress

calls, prompting action from police patrols and the fire department.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers were met with a wooden house completely engulfed in

flames. Quick efforts by the fire department personnel prevented the fire from spreading to

adjacent structures, saving further damage.

Despite the valiant efforts of the fire department, the residence suffered extensive damage,

leaving it in ruins. Additionally, a red SUV parked in front of the property sustained

significant damage from the intense heat and flames.

The cause of the fire remains unknown currently and is under investigation by authorities.

Our thoughts are with the affected individuals, and we extend our gratitude to the first

responders for their prompt and effective actions.

As we enter the holiday season, residents are urged to exercise caution and take preventive

measures to avoid situations that may lead to fires. Practicing fire safety is crucial in

safeguarding homes and ensuring the well-being of our community.

The police force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) encourages everyone to be vigilant, especially

during this festive season, and to report any suspicious activities to the local authorities.