St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Ignites Young Minds with Educational Outreach

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) is committed to nurturing the
future of the island’s tourism industry through its engaging Tourism Awareness Programme. By
actively involving the youth, the STB is sowing the seeds for a sustainable and vibrant tourism sector
in the years to come.
In recent months, representatives from the STB have embarked on an educational journey to
enlighten the young minds of St. Maarten about the diverse facets of tourism. On September 20th,
STB representatives had the privilege of visiting the Group 8 students at the Marie Genevieve de
Weever Primary School, followed by a visit to the Sr. Borgia Primary School on October 26th, and
the St. Joseph Primary School on November 2nd. These visits saw our team conducting interactive
and informative presentations, sharing insights about the significance of tourism in St. Maarten.
The purpose of these sessions is to impart valuable knowledge to the students, equipping them with
an understanding of what tourism truly encompasses. During the presentations, students delve into
the essence of tourism, identify what defines a tourist, explore various types of tourists, unravel the
reasons why people choose St. Maarten as their destination, and gain insights into the multitude of
career opportunities available within the dynamic tourism industry.
“The Tourism Awareness Programme has been an ongoing initiative of STB since 2021, reflecting
our commitment to educate and inspire the younger generation. Our goal is to reach out to primary
and high schools across the island, making sure that every student has the chance to discover the
potential that the tourism sector holds for their future,” stated STB Representative Claudia Arrindell.
In a unique twist to the programme, STB has also extended invitations to prominent stakeholders
within the tourism industry to share their expertise and experiences with the students. These industry
professionals provide brief yet illuminating presentations, shedding light on their roles and
responsibilities within the vibrant tourism landscape. Port St. Maarten Group CEO, Mr. Alexander
Gumbs, extended a special invitation to students for a remarkable visit to the Cruise Terminal. This
opportunity provided them with a firsthand experience of the vital tourism hub’s operations on the
island. The significance of this event was not lost on Mr. Gumbs, who himself attended St. Joseph
Primary School during his childhood.
Ms. Arrindell emphasized the program’s importance, stating, “It is imperative that students not only
recognize the promising career opportunities within the tourism sector but also understand their vital
role in creating unforgettable experiences for our visitors.”
As we move forward, the STB is excited to continue expanding our outreach, extending the reach of
tourism awareness to even more schools on the island, including our esteemed high schools. STB
remains committed to sowing the seeds of knowledge, inspiration, and growth, ensuring that the
youth of St. Maarten are well-prepared to contribute to the flourishing future of our tourism industry.