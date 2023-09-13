Bike Patrol’s Vigilance in Philipsburg Area Yields Results



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) wishes to inform the public about the recent operations conducted by the personnel of the Bike Patrol in the Philipsburg area. Over the past week, officers were visible along Front Street, Boardwalk and Back Street, taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and compliance.

The primary focus of these operations was to address the issue of illegally parked vehicles and scooter riders, which have been causing concerns in the area. During the course of the week, officers conducted controls on a total of 80 vehicles. As a result of these efforts, 37 fines were issued to individuals found in violation of parking regulations.

In addition to addressing parking violations, our officers engaged with 15 drivers regarding tinted windows on their vehicles. The discussion aimed to educate these individuals about the relevant regulations surrounding vehicle windows.

We would like to take this opportunity to kindly request the cooperation of the public in avoiding parking or leaving their vehicles in the Kanaal-Steeg, located in close proximity to the Prosecutors’ Office, and along the Boardwalk. It has come to our attention that this practice has been causing congestion and inconvenience in the area.

Please be advised that our Bike Patrol personnel will continue to take action against this unlawful practice in the coming days. KPSM is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all who reside in or visit Sint Maarten. Your cooperation is invaluable in helping us maintain order on our streets.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in our community. We encourage all residents and visitors to stay informed about local traffic regulations and to follow them diligently.