Department of Sport & Culture Partners with NAGICO Insurances for the 2nd Annual Health, Sport & Culture EXPO





The Department of Sport & Culture is excited to announce its continued partnership with NAGICO Insurances to host the Annual Health, Sport & Culture EXPO. The event will take place at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex on Saturday, August 26th, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm and admission is free.

“We want to applaud NAGICO Insurances for their continued partnership in this event, and for seeing the importance of such a collaboration with the Sports & Culture Departments,” Drs. Rodolphe Samuel, Minister of Education, Culture Youth & Sport said.

“The objective of this event from inception, is to showcase a cross section of Health, Sport, and Cultural organizations on the island, while giving attendees free access to health practitioners of specialty areas, and to get on the spot health checks and consultation,” Lisa Brown, Marketing Manager of NAGICO explained. “As a Health and General insurance provider, we understand the importance of creating awareness on having a healthy and balanced lifestyle and through this event and partnership, we aim to foster a sense of community, and to provide valuable insights into achieving and maintaining a healthy and happy way of life.”

The Expo will feature various free health checks and live demonstrations, showcasing some of our cultural heritage through captivating dance performances, traditional music, and artistic displays. Attendees will also get to participate in interactive sport and dance activities, such as various workout challenges, yoga, capoeira, Zumba, football, horse-riding, volleyball, and many more.

The Minister of Education, Culture Youth and Sport continued, “This Expo has yielded much success from its first edition and has proven to be quite beneficial to the community by bringing together organizations and enthusiasts who share a passion for health, sports, and culture. We encourage everyone to come out and take full advantage of the services and opportunities being made available through this event. Last year’s Expo saw over 80 organizations displaying their services and/or products, and we believe this year it will be even bigger.”

The Ministry of ECYS and NAGICO Insurances recognizes the importance of having a healthy society and are hopeful that through this EXPO they will be able to bring more awareness to the health, sports, and cultural organizations we have access to and to give these entities the platform to highlight their offerings and the various services they provide.Interested organizations that have not yet registered can sign up through the following online registration form: https://forms.office.com/r/MyxygAeFt7