ODM: Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports. Tropical Storm Bret Forms





Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents and the business community to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social

media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ in connection with Tropical Storm Bret.

Additional information will be forthcoming from ODM as the storm approaches the Eastern Caribbean Islands. Tropical

Storm Bret is more than 1000 miles away in the Atlantic Ocean.

The remaining storm names for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season are: Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia,

Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your

family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website:

www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and

“Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are

possible within a specified area within 48 hours; a Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions can be

expected within 36 hours.

