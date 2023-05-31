Workshop scheduled for June 1, 2023

One of the first legal steps that is needed before leaving the island to study in the United States or Canada is to have a student visa or study permit. For some students this is a simple process while for others it can be challenge.

Consequently, to help students with this process, The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the

Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs is hosting a workshop entitled, “Applying for a U.S.

Student Visa or Canadian Permit” on June 1, 2023. This free workshop will be held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00

P.M. at the Government Administration Building and is open to students who will be going to the US or

Canada to study in August as well as students in pre-exam classes and their parents..

“Applying for a U.S student visa or Canadian study permit ties into immigration matters and is a very

important step for students preparing for their studies in the United States or Canada. If any errors are made

with the application process it can hinder the student or cause their application to be denied,” SSSD officials

noted.

The workshop will explain the steps students need to take to when applying either for their U.S. Student Visa

or Study Permit. This will range from the documents they need to receive from the school to the documents

they need to gather and the fees they need to pay. It is important to for students who are scheduled to start

school in August or September to know that they can attend this workshop even if they have not yet received

their acceptance letter or I-20 from a school.

Students are encouraged to contact the career guidance counselors at SSSD to reserve a seat since space is

limited. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own writing materials to the workshops and they are

encouraged to be on time. For more information, please call 543-1235.

The Student Support Services Division is located in the Gatspy’s Building, across from the Police Station and

next to the Windward Island Bank (WIB) in Philipsburg. SSSD provides many services to students including

psychological services, counseling services, speech language pathology services, social work services,

educational diagnostic services, career services, and parental workshops.