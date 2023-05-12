Scooter Rider Flees Scene after Collision with Vehicle; Investigation Underway



Personnel of the traffic department of KPSM are currently investigating an incident that occurred on

Thursday May 11, 2023, at about 02.00 pm involving a collision between a Kymco scooter and a green

car on Welfare Road. Following the accident, the scooter rider swiftly fled the scene, heading towards

Union Road at a high speed.

Upon witnessing the incident, nearby police officers immediately initiated an attempt to apprehend the

fleeing scooter rider. Despite their efforts, the individual persistently evaded the pursuing officers and

continued towards Union Road, posing a potential risk to other road users.

Recognizing the imminent danger posed by the motorcyclist, the patrol made a decision to block the

path of the reckless rider using a police car. In an attempt to evade capture, the driver collided with

the side of the police car, resulting him falling to the ground. Subsequently, the motorcyclist was

promptly apprehended by the police and transported to the Phillipsburg police station, where he is

currently being held pending further investigation. The KPSM traffic department is investigating this

incident.