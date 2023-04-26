Subject: Governor Baly King’s Day message

It is with great pleasure that I address you, my fellow St. Maartener’s on the occasion of King’s Day.

A day marking the celebration of the birthday of His Majesty King Willem Alexander.

A day celebrated in all the Countries within our Kingdom and an indication of our common bond.

A day we usually celebrate with the distribution of Royal Decorations to persons within our society who have in one way or the other demonstrated extraordinary service to their community and society as a whole. This year unfortunately there are no recipients of decorations, yet there are numerous citizens who day in and day out give tirelessly of themselves for the greater good of us all without expecting anything in return. In addition, Non-Profit and Non-Government Organizations also play an integral role in our society. In so doing, contributing and further enhancing the social resilience of the population. These citizens and organizations are a testament to the fact that

community work is the backbone for positive community development. Indispensable components in the areas of sport, culture, youth and the arts just to name a few. I would like to take this moment and stand still, commend and thank you for your energy, effort and hard work. It does not go unrecognized. You play a fundamental role in the day to day lives of many in our society and are an inspiration to us all. It is my hope that your good works spread throughout our communities and ignites the passion in all of us to live our very best lives.

I urge all citizens of our sweet St. Maarten land to continue to work and support the vulnerable and less fortunate in our community.

Happy King’s Day!

God bless you, your family and God bless our great village St. Maarten.