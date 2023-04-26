New opening hours of the Tax Offices on the Windward Islands



As of May 1st , there are new opening hours for the Tax offices on the Windward Islands. On St. Eustatius and

Saba, the offices are open from Monday to Thursday, between 9 AM and 12 noon. On Friday you can come by

according to appointment.

The St. Eustatius Tax Office can be reached by telephone on workdays at the numbers 318 3325 or 318 3326. The

Saba Tax Office can be reached by telephone at the numbers 416 3941 or 416 3942. Feel free to visit the office

on St. Eustatius at the H.M. Queen Beatrix Street and on Saba at the Mathew Levenstone Street.

For general questions you can send an e-mail to Balie@belastingdienst-cn.nl.

For questions related to payments, postponements or statements, you can send an e-mail to

Invordering@belastingdienst-cn.nl.

All Customs related questions can be mailed to Douane@belastingdienst-cn.nl.

For ICT related problems concerning MijnCN go to www.mijncn.nl/helpdesk.