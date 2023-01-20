MINISTER DORAN PRESENTS SPATIAL PLANNING STRATEGY TO PARLIAMENT



On Wednesday, January 18 th 2023, Minister of Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment

and Infrastructure, the Honorable Egbert Doran, presented to Parliament the vision of the ministry as it

pertains to spatial planning and a policy for the island of Sint Maarten.

The Spatial Development Strategy, while not a binding policy, envisions our national spatial planning

until 2030 and provides guidelines on how to carry out this vision. It aims for sustainable spatial

development, meaning that spatial development should meet the needs of the present without

compromising future generations to meet their own needs. Therefore, a balance should be sought the

between economic, social, and environmental domain when developing and preserving our scarce

space. The strategy also serves as a framework for the establishment of legislation and area specific

policies for the built and natural environment such as zoning plans, updated Sint Maarten building code,

Nature policy, Country Sewage master plan etc.

While pleased with the strategy, Minister Doran stressed the importance of finalizing this process for the

protection of Sint Maarten. “It is vital that now we put in place the policies that will be needed as we are

the ones responsible today and our actions, or inactions, play a pivotal role in what our country will look

like in years to come.”

Noteworthy points of the SDS included the promotion of the development of a niche market for (small)

scale boutique or lifestyle hotels, upgrades to the existing road network to improve traffic flow and

mobility for visitors, especially in congested and crowed areas by retrofitting infrastructure. Also

included was the promotion of harnessing energy through rooftop solar panels and other sustainable

means and the collection of housing data to establish a national housing policy that is aimed at the

improvement of the housing market/stock so that it caters to all groups of society including the elderly,

the differently-abled, first time home owners and those with lower incomes.

The spatial Development Strategy was compiled based on Spatial planning trend analyses of the past

decades, Other governmental policies/programs, and all policies at VROMI related to land use. It also

included the input from the public, as stakeholder via information obtained during the zoning plans

town hall meetings and included the immediate and future plans of other ministries that may have an

impact on the strategy. The strategy was compiled so that it aligns with National Development Vision of

the Government of Sint Maarten and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.