Honorable Minister of VSA, Omar Ottley; visits 103 years old, Mrs. Carmen Eleanore Hodge Carrington

31 mins ago
Pearl FM


Mrs. Carmen Eleanore Hodge -Carrington’s caregiver Ms. Erica Davis contacted the Ministry of VSA to inform of
the remarkable woman Mrs. Carrington is. Born on January 28, 1919 on French, St. Martin, Mrs. Carrington will be celebrating her 104th birthday in a few days. Mrs. Carrington gave birth to eight children, seven of whom are alive today and live in America.
Mrs. Carrington was the best seamstress on the Island, and owned a boutique on Front Street, in Philipsburg. “Mrs. Carmen was the one that brought the yellow flamboyant tree to the island” said Ms. Davis.
In honor of Mrs. Carrington’s birthday on January 28th, the family invited Minister Ottley to visit. The Minister presented Mrs.
Carrington with a bouquet of flowers and a gift voucher.
To read more about Mrs. Carrington, there is book that was written by Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton about Mrs Carrington life called “Love Is Forever…”

END

