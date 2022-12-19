The Government of China Funds the Purchase of Laboratory Equipment



Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. 16 December, 2022. The People’s Republic of China has provided fifty thousand United States dollars (US$50,000.00) to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), through the CARICOM Secretariat, to purchase laboratory equipment and supplies.

CARPHA Executive Director, Dr. Joy St. John stated “CARPHA is very appreciative of this donation, which will significantly contribute to our laboratory work in support of our Member States”. CARICOM Secretariat Assistant Secretary-General, Human and Social Development, Ms. Alison Drayton also expressed appreciation and stated that “support to strengthen capacity in the area of public health was an important contribution to enhancing resilience in the Region”.

Earlier this year, at the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among China and Caribbean countries, State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Wang Yi reiterated his government’s support for the Region. “Now more than ever, he said, China and Caribbean countries need to strengthen