New Sea Activity Book Launches With Free Giveaway Event on Christmas Eve!



The Les Fruits de Mer association invites the public to a festive event, free book giveaway and author signing on the morning of Christmas Eve. The event celebrates the launch of Super St. Martin OCEAN!, the association’s newest publication.

This bilingual activity book explores the amazing undersea nature and heritage of the island of St. Martin. It offers young people over a hundred pages of discovery and fun, with mazes, word games, coloring pages, creative writing activities, and much more. It features over 130 plants and animals found in St. Martin’s underwater world. Super St. Martin OCEAN! is the highly-anticipated sequel to Super St. Martin!, the popular bilingual activity book about

local land animals and plants.

“We hope St. Martin kids and families will really enjoy the book, during this holiday season and beyond,” said author Jenn Yerkes. “It’s important for kids to have books about where they live. Imagine doing a word search about our coral reef creatures, solving a maze about picking whelks to bring to an elder’s house, inventing short stories about our sea turtles, or drawing the fish attracted to a traditional handmade fish pot!”

“Every activity is in both English and French, so it’s a great language-learning tool as well,” added Mark Yokoyama, co-founder of Les Fruits de Mer.

The Christmas Eve free giveaway launch event will be held from 9am to noon on Saturday, December 24th at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House in French Quarter. Free copies of Super St. Martin OCEAN! will be given away at the event while supplies last thanks to Vie Associative and the Politique de la ville de Saint-Martin. The author will be present to sign copies of the book, and light refreshments will be served for all to enjoy. Attendees are invited to wear Santa hats or other seasonal attire or colors if they wish.

The book is also available as a free download from https://lesfruitsdemer.com, and for purchase on amazon.com worldwide. Teachers and youth group leaders interested in copies are encouraged to contact Les Fruits de Mer at info@lesfruitsdemer.com. Companies, organizations or individuals interested in sponsoring copies for schools are also encouraged to contact the association.

Free printed copies of Super St. Martin OCEAN! will also be given to local schools as part of Les Fruits de Mer’s 2022 book giveaway program. This project is supported by Vie Associative and the Politique de la ville de Saint-Martin, implemented by the State and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin. Super St. Martin OCEAN! was produced with support from Vie Associative, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the Agence nationale de la cohésion des territoires.