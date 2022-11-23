Dept. of Culture hosts the Inaugural Sage Cultural Award, “Honoring Soualiga’s Cultural Icons”

St. Martin is steadily progressing into a major Caribbean cultural and creative hub. Not only in cultural diversity but also in artistic vibrancy, resilience and innovation. The purpose of the Sage Cultural Award is to create a platform where local creative genius is showcased and awarded at the highest level; amongst peers, dignitaries, influential public and private entities and the public.

This gala event will embrace ‘cultural elegance’ and consist of an evening of celebration, honoring, entertainment and dancing. We aim to stimulate greater cultural awareness of our dynamic Cultural Creative Industry (CCI) and its four main components: Heritage, Arts, Media and Creative Services. Such an event can encourage emerging entrepreneurs to continue to enhance their creative products and services thereby adding value to St. Martin’s current ‘cultural evolution’.

The Inaugural Sage Cultural Award ceremony will highlight and award a range of honorees including cultural and creative professionals and artists in all fields. This event is slated to occur on November 26th 2022 at the ALEEZE Convention Center & Event Hall. The late, Camille E. Baly, Esq. was a former Head of the Department of Culture and a champion of St. Martin’s cultural heritage and history, as such his family will receive a special “Visionary of Cultural Legacy Award” in his honor.

Additionally, 10 of St. Martin’s Cultural Icons were selected via a Selection Committee and will be receiving their individual Sage Cultural Award on the same evening. St. Martin’s creative potential is enormous and positively influences nation building and our economy. The community is asked to join the celebration via live stream on the Department of Culture Facebook page at 6:00 pm on Saturday November 26th 2022. More information on this event will follow over the next few days. Let us pay tribute to our Cultural Giants!