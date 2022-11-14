CPS Encourages Veterinarians and Farmers to Participate in CaribVET Webinar Series



The Caribbean Animal Health Network (CaribVET), Pan American Center for Foot-and-Mouth Disease (PANAFTOSA), Veterinary Public Health (VPH), and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), are hosting their first Webinar Series on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), to be held virtually starting Tuesday, November 15 followed by

November 22 and 24, to commemorate World Antimicrobial Awareness Week.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become increasingly difficult or impossible to treat.

In observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which is from November 18-24, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is encouraging veterinarians and farmers to participate in the webinar series.

The following topics will be addressed during the webinars:

Antimicrobial resistance in the animal sector in the Caribbean region; Responsible and prudent use of antimicrobials in food producing animals; and Research activities of interest for the Region including the roles/importance of diagnostic laboratories.

Veterinarians and farmers can register for the free Webinar Series from the following:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84025726213?pwd=Q0V5NTBXVCtLL 3ZSVG1QSlR4Mys2QT09

The objective of the Webinar Series is increasing awareness and sharing information about AMR in the Caribbean Region and recognizing the importance of every stakeholder to preserve animal and human health.