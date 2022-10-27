Traffic department of KPSM investigating several traffic incidents that happened over the past week



Traffic department personnel have been busy the last few days investigating several traffic accidents that took place at various locations across the island.

One such incident took place on October 24, 2022 around 11:00 am in the area of Sucker-Garden.

per the preliminary investigation conducted by the traffic department, it appeared that a scooter collided with in the back of a grey passenger car while going up the hill in the sucker-garden. When the driver stopped on the hillside to check what had happened to his car, he noticed that the handbrake on his car was not set properly, and the vehicle started rolling backwards.

When the driver tried to get back into the vehicle to stop it, but he was unable to do so and ended up falling and injuring himself. It continued to rolling backwards and later crashed into the bushes along the road. Later on, the driver was administered first aid by the ambulance personnel and was taken to SMMC for further medical treatment. The

investigation is ongoing.