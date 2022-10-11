Pedestrian struck by car near well-known Welfare Road nightclub



A woman pedestrian was injured after she was hit by the car in the vicinity of a well-known nightclub on Welfare Road around 4:30am on Sunday, October 9. She suffered injury to her head, and complained of pain in her hip and chest. She declined treatment from the ambulance and was later transported to the French side hospital by a friend.

Police Central Dispatch received several calls about the car accident and sent several patrol units and Traffic Department personnel to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicated that the woman was crossing the road while the car approached from Simpson bay without paying attention causing the accident.

This investigation is still going.