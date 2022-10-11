BTP PARTICIPATED IN CARIBBEAN ROUND TABLE DURING GSMA CONFERENCE

On September 29 th , 2022, representatives of Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) attended a high-level Caribbean Round Table session for Operators, Regulators and Policy Makers on the Caribbean Telecommunication ecosystem.

The session was hosted by the GSMA and 5G Americas to facilitate a regional discussion between industry leaders from the Caribbean focusing on 5G deployment, Spectrum Management, Digital Transformation, Ecosystem Readiness, Internet of Things, Regulatory frameworks and more.

The GSMA is an industry organization that represents the interests of the mobile network operators worldwide that are using the GSM standard for cellular networks. 5G Americas is a regional organization that facilitates and advocates for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas.

The Caribbean Round Table sessions are of great importance as it ensures that policies and regulatory frameworks in our region are future-proof and can support all new technologies.

Head of the Technical Department of BTP, Mr. Sidney de Weever stated: “We were deeply honored that an invitation was extended to us to be part of the first Caribbean round table that is geared to bring the Caribbean region up to speed concerning new mobile technologies. As the telecom regulator of St. Maarten, we need to make sure that our regulatory framework and networks supports innovation and global technology trends to foster growth and development in various sectors, such as (e-)commerce, education, health care and government services. These

developments are also closely linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has signed on to help the UN achieve these goals by means of utilizing technology, but also to create an ecosystem of development. At the end of the day, the stigma of mobile devices being categorized as pacifiers or distractions must be defeated. The reality is that mobile devices and mobile technologies are empowering people and are an important driver for economic growth

and the development of a nation”.