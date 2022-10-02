CPS Says Thank You to Prostate Cancer Awareness Stakeholders





A number of activities were carried out during the month of September in connection with raising awareness about prostate cancer.

The activities were organized and supported by a number of stakeholders and partners, such as Non-Governmental

Organizations (NGOs), prostate cancer survivors, individuals and businesses.

Collective Prevention Service (CPS) would like to express its gratitude to all stakeholders who took part to make the month-long awareness campaign a success. Namely the Positive Foundation, the Elektralytes Foundation, Kooyman, Urologist Dr. Ramos and his team, Michael Ferrier, and Gordon Snow.

Prostate cancer is one of the areas of focus in health promotion for the department. CPS continues to encourage all men to talk to their doctor, understand their risk and to know their status.