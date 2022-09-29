Two serious accidents under investigation



The Police Traffic Department is investigation two serious road accidents that occurred in the past two days.

The first serious accident was on September 26, 2022, and occurred at approximately 3:00pm at the junction of Little Bay Road and Spanish Fort Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra exited from Divi Little Bay Beach Resort) turned left onto Little Bay Road in an attempt to go towards Belair. At the same time a blue and white Mack truck was coming from the direction of Belair heading towards Philipsburg. The truck operator attempted to swerve out of the way, but was unable to do so, resulting in a crash.

The driver of the White Hyundai Accent suffered injuries to his forehead and left arm and complained of chest pains. The co-occupant sustained injuries to her forehead. The ambulance personnel administered first aid to both victims before transporting them to SMMC.

A scooter rider was struck by a and Red Chevrolet Spark on L.B. Scott Road in the second unrelated accident on September 27, 2022, around 7:00am.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the red Chevrolet drove from Beryl Richardson Road onto L.B. Scott Road, and attempted to make a left turn entering Peach Drive. At the same time, a scooter on L.B Scott Road going towards Milton Peters College attempted to overtake and crashed into the Chevrolet.

The scooter rider received first aid from the ambulance personnel at the scene and was after transported to SMMC for further treatment. Accident victim complained of pain in his wrist and upper body.