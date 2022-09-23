Soldiers provide assistance during tropical disruption

Local authorities in Curacao have requested the Defense to provide military assistance. The requested assistance is the result of the tropical disturbance, which is expected to cause heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning. This can cause a high degree of nuisance such as flooding and impassable roads. The assistance is soft military assistance through the provision of transport and emergency standby. The assistance is valid from Thursday, September 22 at 7:00 p.m. until the following evening, September 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Defense has vehicles that can drive in difficult areas. During the tropical depression Bonnie it turned out that due to heavy rainfall, several locations on Curaçao were not accessible by normal vehicles. In these situations, the Defense organization can provide support to the Curaçao Police Force in areas that are difficult to access. In addition, the Ministry of Defense has even more heavy equipment in case of acute emergency aid, which may come in handy.

Last weekend, Defense provided assistance on the Windward Islands during storm Fiona. This also involved military assistance by supporting police transport. Supporting civil authorities is one of the three main tasks of Defense in the Caribbean Region.

