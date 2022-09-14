Tatiana Illis awarded President of Parliament Award 2022



Tatiana Illis was awarded the President of Parliament Award 2022.

A youth is awarded annually the President of Parliament Award for exemplary behavior, leadership skills as well as contribution to the community.

Ms. Illis has acted as a display of local athletic talents and an ambassador of the island when traveling to compete at World Swimming Championships.

In 2016, Ms. Tatiana Illis began competing internationally in swimming and continued to compete on a global level ever since.

In that same year, she was nominated for the Brown Pelican’s Female Athlete of the year.

Ms. Tatiana Illis continues her journey in making a difference for her country, she volunteers at the Carib Swim Team every summer as a swimming coach where she teaches young children how to swim. She strives to inspire upcoming local athletes by sharing her experiences and setting an example for her peers.

Ms. Illis was not on the island to receive her award due to studying abroad however, her parents were at the reception to receive the award on her behalf.

In her acceptance speech via a voice recording, Ms. Illis shared her gratitude for being backed by her country who continues to cheer her on and wants her to succeed it is incredibly motivating she said, it aspires me to continue using my passions to serve the community.

This year’s President of Parliament Award 2022 was presented by the Hon. President of Parliament Mrs. Grisha Heyliger-Marten to Ms. Tatiana Illis after the opening of the new Parliamentary Year 2022-2023.