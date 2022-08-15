Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

ST. MAARTEN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY RECEIVES UPGRADED LICENSES

1 day ago
Pearl FM


On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Acting Minister of TEATT, Mr. Omar Ottley met with the St. Maarten Civil
Aviation Authority (SMCAA) to present the much anticipated aviation licenses, which were upgraded to an
innovative new ID format. 
The new licenses are an upgrade from the old paper licenses that were issued to the aviation professionals (pilots,
mechanics and air traffic controllers). The new licenses contain all of the required information by the aviation
ministerial regulations and remain compliant with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO).
It is a requirement for aviation professionals to have their certification credentials on their person when performing
their duties. With the new ID format, it is now less cumbersome to comply with this requirement given that the
license is now the size of a standard credit card, driver’s licenses or ID card. 
Minister Ottley would also like to extend his sincere gratitude to the Netherlands who have provided the SMCAA
with the equipment to develop the new ID format licenses.  This is an important step towards modernizing and
upgrading the SMCAA licensing system.

