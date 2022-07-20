Police Press release: Lifeless body found in Dutch Quarter

On Tuesday, July 19, at approximately 8:05 am, police patrol was dispatched to Gibbs Drive in Dutch Quarter after receiving several calls about a homeless young man in a parked Jeep not showing any signs of life.

Information received indicated that the young man was well-known in the neighborhood and had been sheltering in the Jeep for quite a while.

Further information indicated that the young man was ill for quite some time.

No signs of foul play have been identified at this time.

The KPSM extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.