BALLAST NEDAM INTERNATIONAL PROJECT EMPLOYEES RECEIVED FIRST SAFE WORKER OF THE MONTH AWARD AT PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Three (3) employees of Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP) have recently been awarded with a

Health and Safety incentive award. The award is part of the Ballast Nedam International Project (BNIP) program, BNIP kicked off the project on June 1, 2022, with an inaugural ceremony at Princess Juliana International Airport.

The goal of the program is to maintain and improve a healthy and safe working environment on the Ballast Nedam Construction site on the airport for all.

Mirto Breell, Project Director of Princess Juliana International Airport: ‘Safety is everyone’s responsibility. This is the core of the Airports’ Safety Management System which also applies to this reconstruction project. We applaud this initiative by our contractor and look forward to this and more innovations as we continue to enhance the corporate social responsibility of PJIAE and I’m very happy that BNIP shares our vision on health and safety’.

Baris Haboglu from Ballast Nedam International Projects: ‘I would like to thank all the employees of BNIP, the Project Management of PJIAE and Engineers team for continuous support and dedication on safety. This can only be achieved because all of us take full responsibility on health and safety matters’.