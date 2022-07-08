The Departments of Sport and Culture partners with NAGICO to host Health, Sport & Culture EXPO 2022

The Departments of Sport & Culture has partnered with NAGICO Insurances, to host the first ever Health, Sport & Culture Expo at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex on Saturday; August 27 th .

This Expo, will showcase a cross section of Health, Sport and Cultural organizations on the island, giving attendees the opportunity to witness demonstrations, learn about and sign up to join any of these groups. Gates open from 7:00 am – 3:30 pm with fitness classes by top Fitness Instructors and wellness checkups by various physicians and professional organizations.

“Too many times it is being said that St. Maarten has nothing for the youths or seniors to do.

When in reality, we have a variety of organizations, with a wide range of offerings available for children and adults alike, but many people are just not aware of them,” explained drs. Rodolphe Samuel, Minister of Education, Culture Youth & Sport.

Minister Samuel further stated, “It’s excellent that the Sports & Culture departments has seen it fit to partner with NAGICO Insurances because they have successfully hosted their NAGICO Health & Fitness Fair in the past and this Expo will be similar in kind.”

The Ministry ECYS and NAGICO Insurances recognizes the importance of having a strong and healthy society and are hopeful that through this EXPO they will be able to bring more awareness to the health, sports, and cultural organizations we have access to and to give these entities the platform to highlight their offerings and the various services they provide.

“We are excited to join forces with the Departments of Sports & Culture to bring back the Health Fair event and this time it will be even bigger and better with the combination of a local Sport and Culture showcase,” Lisa Brown; Marketing Manager of NAGICO Insurances said. “We are encouraging everyone to come out, because there will be something for everyone there, both young and old alike.”

Currently over 30 health, sport and cultural organizations have registered for the event in the pre-registration. Interested organizations looking to register can sign up through the following online registration form: https://forms.office.com/r/sWRTp7gx1A