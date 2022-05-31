Subject: Online Condolences Register in honor of Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt.

Following the sad news of the passing of Acting Governor Reynold A. Groeneveldt, we hereby inform you that an Online Condolences Register has been opened on the website of the Cabinet of the Governor under the news section. http://www.kabgsxm.com/news.aspx

As mentioned previously Condolences Books are opened in his honor for all to sign at the Cabinet of the Governor and at the Government Administration building.

The condolences book at the Cabinet of the Governor, Falcon Drive 3, Harbour View, Philipsburg is placed until the day before funeral. The days and times for signing are as follows:

Every work day: 08:00 – 12:00 hours

The Condolences book at the Government Administration building, Soualiga Road #1, Pond Island, Great Bay is placed until the day before funeral: The days and times for signing are as follows: Every work day: 08:30 – 17:00 hours