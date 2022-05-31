Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Subject: Online Condolences Register in honor of Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt.

11 hours ago
Pearl FM

Following the sad news of the passing of Acting Governor Reynold A. Groeneveldt, we hereby inform you that an Online Condolences Register has been opened on the website of the Cabinet of the Governor under the news section. http://www.kabgsxm.com/news.aspx
As mentioned previously Condolences Books are opened in his honor for all to sign at the Cabinet of the Governor and at the Government Administration building.
The condolences book at the Cabinet of the Governor, Falcon Drive 3, Harbour View, Philipsburg is placed until the day before funeral. The days and times for signing are as follows:

  • Every work day: 08:00 – 12:00 hours
    The Condolences book at the Government Administration building, Soualiga Road #1, Pond
    Island, Great Bay is placed until the day before funeral: The days and times for signing are as
    follows:
  • Every work day: 08:30 – 17:00 hours

