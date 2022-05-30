Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Elderly woman dies from medical complication after burglary

15 hours ago
Pearl FM


An elderly woman had passed away from medical complication after her Pointe Blanche home was invaded by burglars around 5:00 am on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Police Central Dispatch received several calls about a residential burglary in progress at Thrush Road 1. Several patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location.
On the scene, the police patrol found an elderly woman who showed no sign of life.
Paramedics tried to revive her to no avail.
From the preliminary investigation, it appeared that an unknown number of suspects had broken into the home of an elderly couple. During this break-in, the female resident was startled from sleep and
screamed when she saw the suspect(s) in her home. The suspects tried to grab the
male resident, who had also woken up,
but they failed and ran out of the residence.
In the course of this incident, the woman suffered serious medical complication and passed away on the scene.
Investigation into this sad incident is still ongoing by the police.

Anyone with information about this tragic incident should contact detectives via + 1 721
542 2222, ext.107 or 176, the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via
Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website
www.policesxm.sx.

