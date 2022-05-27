Dirt-bike rider injured on the airport road



The personnel of the traffic department are busy investigating a traffic incident that took place on May 25, 2022 at approximately 3:15 p.m. close to the round-about at the PJIAE airport.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appeared that a rider of dirt-bike who was coming from the direction of Maho, was in the process of overtaking several cars. At that same time a black bus was about to drive onto the main road which resulted in a crash.

The motorcycle rider sustained injury to his legs, and torso. He was administered first aid by the ambulance personnel and later transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.