Real estate tax assessments are coming



The Tax Office CN will send out the real estate tax assessments for 2021 this month.

Real estate tax is levied on owners of immovable properties such as a second home and company buildings on Bonaire, Saba, and Saint Eustatius. The property used by the owner as his or her main residence is exempt from real estate tax and is covered by the land tax. You can consult our website for other exemptions.

The real estate tax rate is 17.5%. This rate is applied to a calculated income of 4% of the value of the immovable property. This means that the actual tax rate is 0.7% of the value of the immovable property.

Example 1:

Value of house USD 200,000. An exemption of USD 70,000 applies. The taxes are calculated based on an amount of USD 130,000. General taxes: 0.7% real estate tax = USD 910. Surtax amount (only on Bonaire) USD 273. The overall taxes in this year amount to USD 1,183.

If the property concerns a hotel, the rate will be 10% and an effective tax rate of 0.4% is levied.

Example 2:

Value of hotel USD. 200,000. Hotel sector levy: 0.4% real estate tax = USD 800.

Surtax amount (only on Bonaire) USD 240. The overall taxes in this year amount to USD 1,040.

Surtax on Bonaire

The real estate tax rate is increased by a surcharge of 30% for immovable properties on Bonaire for the benefit of the Public Entity of Bonaire.

Paying your taxes

The real estate tax assessment form states how you can pay. The assessment must be paid as a lump sum. If this leads to difficulties, you can agree on a payment plan with the recipient of the Tax Office CN.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.belastingdienst-cn.nl/onderwerpen/vastgoedbelasting