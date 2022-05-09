Minister Schouten arrives on Saba

Dutch Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola

Schouten started her visit to the Caribbean Netherlands on Saba on Sunday, May 8.

The Minister and her delegation arrived with the last Winair flight. At the airport to receive the

delegation were Acting Island Governor Shamara “Amelia” Nicholson, Island Secretary Tim Muller and

Head of the Social Affairs and Labor Unit of the Caribbean Netherlands Government Service RCN Eric

Brakke. Upon her arrival, Minister Schouten was given a short explanation of the solar parks of the Saba

Electric Company (SEC) and the plans to move towards 100 percent sustainably generated electricity in

the coming years.

The Minister then paid a visit to the hydroponics farm where she was met by Jim Garza of Gezondheid

Farms who explained the workings of the hydroponics farm and the growing of fresh produce. Early

September 2019, Minister Schouten, then in her capacity as Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food

Quality, performed the groundbreaking of this innovative agricultural project together with Saba

Commissioner of Agricultural and Social Affairs and of Public Health Roland Wilson.

On Monday, May 9, the Minister will visit The Garden of the Saba Reach Foundation, the Laura Linzey

Day Care Center and she will speak with residents at the Under the Hill housing project. Meetings are

scheduled with the Executive Council, the Island Council and the Saba Business Association (SBA). She

will leave for St. Eustatius on Monday evening. Minister Schouten is paying a visit to all three Caribbean

Netherlands islands from May 9 to 13.