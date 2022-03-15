MINISTRY VSA KICKED OFF THE FIRST FITNESS AND NUTRITION SESSION ON SATURDAY, MARCH 12.



PHILIPSBURG, The Departments of Community

Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA),

Collective Preventive Services (CPS), and the Monster Factory

kicked off the fitness and nutrition sessions at the Festival

Village on Saturday, March 12.

Minister Ottley thanked everyone for choosing to be present for

this important health initiative, despite the fact that they could

have been anywhere else. They chose their health, they chose to

exercise, and they chose to make a positive difference in their

lives.

CDFHA was on hand to provide information about their services, while

CPS took vital signs and distributed information and nutrition booklets

to participants. Ms. Chawlyn Mezas of C.H.A.W. Fitness warmed

everyone up with some simple stretches and Zumba moves. Nick Boyd,

manager of the Port de Plaisance gym, was also on hand to provide

vitamins, energy boosters, and body detoxes for men and women. Dimar

Labega and his team assisted participants throughout the obstacle

course, and participants were treated to fruits, beverages, and nutritional

bars.

Minister Ottley expressed his gratitude to everyone who participated and

expressed his excitement to see the general public on March 19, 26, and

April 2nd to enjoy this fantastic initiative and get everyone moving

regardless of their age.