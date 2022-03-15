MINISTRY VSA KICKED OFF THE FIRST FITNESS AND NUTRITION SESSION ON SATURDAY, MARCH 12.

PHILIPSBURG, The Departments of Community
Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA),
Collective Preventive Services (CPS), and the Monster Factory
kicked off the fitness and nutrition sessions at the Festival
Village on Saturday, March 12.
Minister Ottley thanked everyone for choosing to be present for
this important health initiative, despite the fact that they could
have been anywhere else. They chose their health, they chose to
exercise, and they chose to make a positive difference in their
lives.
CDFHA was on hand to provide information about their services, while
CPS took vital signs and distributed information and nutrition booklets
to participants. Ms. Chawlyn Mezas of C.H.A.W. Fitness warmed
everyone up with some simple stretches and Zumba moves. Nick Boyd,
manager of the Port de Plaisance gym, was also on hand to provide
vitamins, energy boosters, and body detoxes for men and women. Dimar
Labega and his team assisted participants throughout the obstacle
course, and participants were treated to fruits, beverages, and nutritional
bars.
Minister Ottley expressed his gratitude to everyone who participated and
expressed his excitement to see the general public on March 19, 26, and
April 2nd to enjoy this fantastic initiative and get everyone moving
regardless of their age.