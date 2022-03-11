Prime Minister Jacobs visits Dutch Kingdom Ambassador

Philipburg – Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Honorable Silveria E. Jacobs paid a courtesy visit to the
Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands André Haspels today, March 10, during her work
visit in Washington D.C. Prime Minister Jacobs had a fruitful meeting with His Excellency Haspels
where they were able to discuss the operations and efforts of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the
Netherlands in the United States.
Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “The Government of St. Maarten continues to seek ways of enhancing
opportunities for St. Maarten’s engagement with the US and the United Nations on various areas of
interest. It was imperative for me to meet with Ambassador Haspels in the US as his office also
represents St. Maarten.”
Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Jacobs also met with Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba Joselin
Croes who is the Arubian representative at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
“On behalf of the government and people of St. Maarten, I’d like to thank His Excellency Haspels
and Minister Plenipotentiary Croes for their warm welcome in Washington. St. Maarten can now
look forward to future strategic discussions and collaboration with and through the Dutch Kingdom
embassy aimed at forwarding our agenda,” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.
