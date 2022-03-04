MINISTER OTTLEY announces the relaxation of the mask mandate and advises the removal of the 3 am business closure as of March 15th



PHILIPSBURG, The Minister of Public Health, Social Development

and Labor, Omar Ottley announced that as of March 15th 2022, he

will relax the mask mandate on Sint Maarten.

Sint Maarten has recorded a 1% infectious rate over the last week,

which is significantly lower then the WHO’s recommended threshold

of a 5% infectious rate. The Minister stated that this puts Sint Maarten

in the low risk category. Therefore, he has made the decision to relax

the mask mandate from Code Red to Code green.

The Minister also stated that given the Country’s current status, he

would advise the ministry of TEATT that the 3 am business closure

can be lifted. Everyone is still advised to proceed with caution and

isolate immediately if experiencing flu-like symptoms or if tested

positive of COVID-19.

This is another step towards our Normalcy Strategy, as we prepare to

move on with our lives during the endemic phase of COVID-19.

Establishments will still reserve the right to request a mask to enter

their premises but there will be no penalties from government

inspectors if no mask is worn in such establishments.