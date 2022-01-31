Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Prime Minister Jacobs attends bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Anonio Guterres

8 seconds ago
Pearl FM

Philipsburg – Today, January 31, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs participated in a
bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, together with Prime
Ministers Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, Gilmar Pisas of Curaçao and Evelyn Wever-Croes of
Aruba.


During the meeting, cooperation on climate change and the environment, UN reforms for Small
Island Developing States (SIDS), capacity building, technical assistance, access to concessional
financing, sustainable development, transition to low-carbon economy and climate action-debt swaps
initiatives were among the topics discussed.

