Prime Minister Jacobs attends bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Anonio Guterres

Philipsburg – Today, January 31, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs participated in a

bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, together with Prime

Ministers Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, Gilmar Pisas of Curaçao and Evelyn Wever-Croes of

Aruba.



During the meeting, cooperation on climate change and the environment, UN reforms for Small

Island Developing States (SIDS), capacity building, technical assistance, access to concessional

financing, sustainable development, transition to low-carbon economy and climate action-debt swaps

initiatives were among the topics discussed.