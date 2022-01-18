Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is investigating suspicion of bribery



The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (Koninklijke Marechaussee, KMar) launched an investigation on Saturday the 15 th of January at Bonaire International Airport (BIA) following a suspicion of bribery. The man involved tried to buy a negative test result upon arrival on Bonaire after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Public Health Department (Publieke Gezondheid, PG) of the Public Entity Bonaire (Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire, OLB) did not want to cooperate and called in the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

The man, coming from Miami, first showed a negative PCR test, but this was no longer valid. When the man had to be retested, this resulted in a positive test result. The man then tried to bribe two employees at the airport to still

issue him a negative test result.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee has launched an investigation into the case, after which the file will be submitted

to the Public Prosecution Service (Openbaar Ministerie, OM). The man was taken to his residence to go into isolation and must leave Bonaire immediately after the isolation period.

